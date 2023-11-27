Kendall Jenner Poses With Kylie & Travis Scott's Son Aire In New Christmas Photos

It's no secret that the KarJenner clan likes to go big for the holidays, and it seems like this year will be no exception. Recently, Kendall Jenner took to social media to show off some of her sister Kylie's Christmas decorations. She posed with her one-year-old nephew, the makeup mogul's youngest child Aire, seemingly chatting with him about his mom's massive tree.

She shared the image with her followers in a recent Instagram Story, revealing that she's already in the holiday spirit. Kendall has yet to show off her own holiday decor on social media, but it's safe to say that they'll be just as extravagant. The model does star in luxury fashion brand Jacquemus' new holiday ad campaign, which managed to spark a bit of controversy earlier this month.

Kendall And Her Nephew Aire

The brand unveiled a few holiday-themed photos on Instagram, and some of them were far too hot for fans to handle. In one image, the 28-year-old's bare bottom is decorated with a strand of Christmas lights. In another, she wears a Santa hat, posing topless on a sofa and covering her chest with her hands. While some thought the photos were less than tasteful, the 818 founder is no stranger to hate, and doesn't ever appear to let it get her down.

Kendall also recently celebrated her birthday, unveiling a special delivery she received from Kylie in honor of the occasion. She posted a bouquet of sunflowers, complete with a simple white note containing her younger sister's birthday message. She congratulated Kendall on turning 30 years old, poking fun at the socialite's age. Obviously, she responded to the playful shade with a middle finger emoji. What do you think of Kendall Jenner's recent photo with her nephew, Kylie and Travis Scott's son Aire? Are you looking forward to more holiday content from the Kardashians and Jenners? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

