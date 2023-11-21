Kendall Jenner's Topless Calvin Klein Campaign Photos Serve Sexy Holiday Style Inspiration

Kendall Jenner is the only one of her family's six siblings who remains without children. Little sister Kylie is a mother of two, while the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney, just welcomed her fourth (and first with Travis Barker). Kim and Khloe have a total of six between them, and the only brother, Rob, is a father of one – Dream – who he shares with Blac Chyna. Likely, this often causes the 818 Tequila founder to feel pressure to settle down and start a family, but it doesn't seem as though she and Bad Bunny are moving in that direction anytime soon.

Instead, Jenner has been deep in her modelling back ahead of the holiday season. We previously saw her (ass)ets front and centre in a festive Jacquemus campaign. Now, the California native is the face of Calvin Klein's new advertisements, some of which see her flaunting her toned stomach and cleavage beneath a blazer without anything else providing modesty. "Tossed on tailoring. @kendalljenner wears the Soft Twill Relaxed Blazer and Trousers," the brand wrote in their Instagram caption on Mondy (November 20).

Kendall Jenner Ditches Her Top in Calvin Klein Ad Campaign

Of course, it wouldn't be a Calvin Klein shoot without some comfy but sexy lingerie shots. We love seeing Jenner model lacy, dramatic looks for Victoria's Secret, but these are far more subdued, with the 28-year-old donning a high-cut black thong and a simple, elegant black bra while sprawling out across a couch in a loft. Obviously, this outfit isn't one for holiday dinner with the family, but it is perfect for surprising your bae during cuffing season.

Keep scrolling to see more content from Kendall Jenner's latest campaign shoot of the holiday season. Which of her all-black outfits are you feeling the most? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

