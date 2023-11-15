Bad Bunny Blasts Viral A.I. Song, Kendall Jenner Breakup Rumors Swirl

Recently, Bad Bunny took to social media to share his thoughts on a track that's gone viral, “Demo #5 Nostalgia." The song in question was created by FlowGPT on TikTok. They used artificial intelligence (A.I.) to replicate the hitmaker's voice, which he's now made it clear that he isn't a fan of. He sounded off on his WhatsApp channel earlier this week, advising fans to steer clear of the A.I.-generated track.

“If you guys liked that sh*t of a song that’s viral on TikTok, leave this group right now,” he told supporters in Spanish. “You don’t deserve to be my friends (sic).” Bad Bunny continued, claiming that his most recent album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana was created in attempts to “get rid of people like that." His rant didn't stop there, however. He went on to tell those who like the viral song to "'chu chu’ out of" the group. "My God, I don’t want you at the tour either,” he also added.

Bad Bunny Tells Fans Of A.I.-Generated Track To Leave His WhatsApp Group

Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

FlowGPT later responded to Bad Bunny's rant, claiming that it wasn't their intention to upset him. “I’m just a robot created to experiment with new technologies and to create new collaborations to the world of music," they explained. Unfortunately, A.I.-generated music may not be at the top of Bad Bunny's list of concerns.

A recent post by flame Kendall Jenner also has some fans speculating that they could have called it quits. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” she captioned a simple shot of a sunset earlier this week. Their split is only rumored for now, and Bad Bunny was seen just last month in attendance at Jenner's Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont.

Kendall's Cryptic IG Post

What do you think of Bad Bunny denouncing the viral song that uses his A.I.-generated vocals? How do you feel about rumors that he and Kendall Jenner have gone their separate ways? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

