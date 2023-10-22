Bad Bunny Tops “Billboard” Album Chart, Offset At #5

Bad Bunny has claimed his third #1 album as Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is set to top the Billboard Album 200 next week. Not only is it Benito's third #1 album, it is also his third consecutive #1 album. It continues the trend set by El Último Tour Del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti. This will be Benito's 15th week at the top of the chart. Meanwhile, Offset's sophomore offering Set It Off will debut at #5. His previous outing, Father Of 4, peaked at #4 back in 2019.

Also debuting this week is The Name Chapter: Freefall, the new album from TOMORROW X TOGETHER. That project slots in at #3. It's the highest debut from the K-Pop group in the US. It surpasses The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (2021), which peaked at #5. The top three is rounded out by Drake's For All The Dogs, last week's #1. That milestone helped Drake match the record of #1 albums set by Michael Jackson.

Lil Uzi Vert Promises New Music On The Way

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, another 2023 #1 artist may have music on the way. Lil Uzi Vert, whose The Pink Tape reached #1 back in July, has said he has new music on the way after going through some stuff. "The Bome Back Season. By the way my music wasn't hitting the same because I didn't go [through] sh-t. I recently went [through] something [broken heart emoji]. Y'all rappers that be saying my name just be ready. I don't know what y'all think changed. The Bome Back Season."

It's not the first time that Uzi has promised new music in recent weeks. At a concert in September, Uzi promised that he was planning to drop Luv Is Rage 3. "Hey now, I'm 'bout to drop Luv Is Rage 3. You know I only drop 'Luv Is Rage' when my heart is hurting. It's about that time." This and the aforementioned comments about going through some stuff recently has led a number of people to theorize that something has gone done between him and JT. However, that's a story for another day.

