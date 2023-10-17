Did Lil Yachty Diss Lil Uzi Vert? Alleged Uncensored Leak Says Yes

Earlier this month, Lil Boat denied dissing the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker, accusing fans of attempting to start beef.

For the most part, Lil Yachty manages to stay out of the drama surrounding him in the music industry. Like any famous person, though, he can't totally avoid controversy. Earlier this month, the Georgia-born lyricist was accused of throwing shade at fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The rumours began after Yachty debuted a new song on Drake's Table For One Sirius XM radio show. It included some eyebrow-raising bars that were censored to shield the target's name from listening ears.

"No matter how bad they want the collab, I ain't friends with U–," the version that was played on air goes. When hip-hop heads took to Twitter to insinuate that Lil Boat could be shading the "Just Wanna Rock" hitmaker, he defensively shot back at them. "[You] guys are delusional," Yachty told internet sleuths at the time. "[You] ni**as go around living your life acting like [you] know us," he further ranted. "S**t is od weird, y’all be grown men too... On here tryna piece s**t together, don’t be knowin' nothing. Get a job."

Lil Yachty's Alleged LUV Diss Surfaces Online

However, on Tuesday (October 17) afternoon, an alleged snippet of the same song – without the name censoring – began circulating. In the video above, Yachty clearly sings Uzi's name before the 10-second mark (if the leak if legit, that is). "And he was fighting for his life saying he didn't diss [them] 😂😂," one Twitter user laughed while pointing out the irony. "This could be AI, right?" another person speculated. We don't have clear answers just yet, but it likely won't be long until the "Act Up" writer speaks on the situation.

The rumours of beef between Lil Yachty and LUV from earlier this month were quickly overshadowed that same weekend by gossip about a potential marriage between the Philadelphia native and City Girl JT. We still don't know the exact status of their relationship, but a noteworthy change to her IG profile gave us an interesting hint. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

