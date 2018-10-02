uncensored
- MusicDid Lil Yachty Diss Lil Uzi Vert? Alleged Uncensored Leak Says YesEarlier this month, Lil Boat denied dissing the "Just Wanna Rock" hitmaker, accusing fans of attempting to start beef.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Reflects On Iconic 100+ Feature Run In 2007 With Missy ElliottArtists who worked with Weezy in '07 include Ja Rule, Kanye West, and R. Kelly.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne Praises Missy Elliott: "Before I Even Knew A JAY-Z Existed, I Was Into Missy Elliott"Missy Elliott spoke with Lil Wayne for a new interview on "UNCENSORED."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Reflects To Missy Elliott How "Tha Carter III" Changed His CareerWeezy recently told his favorite rapper about how his 2008 album ushered in a new era of commercial and critical success for him, which also extended to his peers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMarques Houston Explains Marrying Wife At 19 When He Was 38People questioned if they dated before she was of legal age, and the Immature singer is answering rumors.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrina Discusses The "Illusion" Of Her Onstage Persona: "That's My Alter Ego"The Rap legend spoke about audiences not knowing the difference between Trina the rapper and Katrina the person.By Erika Marie
- MusicStevie J "Didn't Care About" A Woman's Emotions Because Of Mother's AbandonmentThe hitmaking producer and reality star explained that he isn't making excuses for himself.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Slapped A Woman Who Tried To Grab Eve's BagThe singer revealed that Eve stopped hanging out with her because of the interaction.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: "Hov Got Hands"Jeezy detailed his longstanding friendship with Jay and explained why Hov is not only his peer but someone he has always looked up to.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy Details Upbringing & Reveals His Street Hustle: "I Was Always The Man"In a clip from "Uncensored," Jeezy talked about stealing from the military base where his father was stationed and being sent to live with his grandmother.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Details Meeting Alicia Keys At 15: "She Was Harder Than Me"A mutual friend introduced them as teens and Swizz remembers his wife sports a skully and Timbs.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKym Whitley Details Not Suing Bobby Brown Over Bloody Bite To The NeckOn "Uncensored," Whitley explained that she met Brown at a party and he bit her so hard that she fell to the ground before security dragged him off.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Recalls Meeting Him As A Kid: "Good Girl Loves Bad Boy"She also says she finds comfort knowing that "he is in a better place" because "of the words he left me with."By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Recalls Childhood Memory Meeting An Angel In Final InterviewDMX's final recorded interview on "Uncensored" finds him reflecting on a supernatural experience from his childhood. By Mitch Findlay
- TVJaleel White Reveals He "Was Not Welcome" By "Family Matters" CastThe Steve Urkel icon is sharing all the secrets on his upcoming episode of "Uncensored."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDMX's Final Interview Is Set To Air Later This Month On TVOne’s "Uncensored"DMX's final interview recorded before his death will air later this month.By Cole Blake
- TVEve Regrets Partying Ways That Led To Cancelation Of 2000s SitcomThe rapper once starred on her own show but admitted that she often showed up late and didn't take things as seriously as she should have.By Erika Marie
- GramJermaine Dupri Names The Famed Girl Group He Regrets "Passing Up On"Jermaine Dupri has had to turn away his fair share of artists throughout his career, but he recently stated he regretted passing on this famed girl group.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFaith Evans Dumped Stevie J At One Point Because He Wasn't Ready For A RelationshipShe gave him a shot, but he initially blew it.By Erika Marie
- TVNiecy Nash Remembers Her Mother's BF Shooting Himself After Injuring Her MomHe then set the house on fire with Niecy inside. She was just 15.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Empire" Actress Tasha Smith Talks Past Addiction & Says She "Could Have Been A Crackhead"The actress shared what she went through growing up and how her life almost ended up as a tragic story.By Erika Marie
- MusicSNL's Kenan Thompson On Kanye West's Appearance: "Hostage" SituationThe show's veteran breaks down his experience.By Zaynab