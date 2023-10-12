Lil Yachty Takes Aim At His Haters With New Merch

Lil Yachty has been having a huge career resurgence over the past year or so. Overall, a lot of this can be attributed to his latest album, Let's Start Here. With this project, Yachty ditched a hip-hop sound and decided to give us some psychedelic rock. The artist was definitely channeling some Tame Impala throughout the tracklist, and fans loved it. However, this does not mean he has abandoned hip-hop entirely. Instead, he has been dropping some amazing rap bangers while also contributing to Drake's For All The Dogs.

Needless to say, Yachty is getting co-signs that plenty of other artists wish they had. There is no telling what Yachty is going to do next, and his fans are very excited about the future. That said, the artist remembers just how loud the haters used to be. People used to call Yachty one of the worst rappers of all time. Well, he is now looking to combat that with his latest piece of merch. Below, you can see his new black and white t-shirt in which the message is crystal clear.

Lil Yachty Makes A Statement With This Shirt

“I’ll never forget y’all hated on Lil Yachty for no reason," the shirt says. It is very clear that Yachty feels like a lot of the hate that plagued his early career was all for nothing. At the time, people just didn't understand his sound. When you don't understand something, sometimes you show fear over it. That can definitely be said of the Charlamagne Tha Gods and the Ebros of the world. However, Yachty is the one who has come out on top in the end. One could make the argument that the haters are not worth addressing.

Will you be copping this shirt? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

