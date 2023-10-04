Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Yachty’s Toronto Show, Brings Adonis With Him

Drake and Lil Yachty have formed an unexpected friendship over the last couple of years. Overall, the two have supported each other in their musical endeavors. Of course, Drizzy was once on the song "Oprah's Bank Account," which ended up being their first track together. Since that time, fans have been waiting for a follow-up of sorts. With For All The Dogs dropping on Friday, there is a very good chance that we end up getting that collab. However, most of the details around that album remain under wraps.

In fact, many fans are skeptical that we will even get an album. That said, it seems like Drake is definitely hard at work right now. We know this because on Tuesday night, the artist was out in Toronto where he surprised fans at Lil Yachty's show. Standing on the mezzanine, Drizzy addressed the crowd and told them that he actually rushed to the concert from his studio. He is putting the finishing touches on his album but wanted to be at the venue so he could support his friend.

Read More: SZA Details Drake Fling From Over A Decade Ago

Drake Addresses The Crowd

Subsequently, Drake got to perform the song "Meltdown" which comes straight from Travis Scott's UTOPIA. Overall, there is absolutely no doubt that fans were enthused by the entire show. After all, they went to the concert expecting Lil Yachty and while they got that, they also ended up with a little bit of Drake. It is hard to complain about something like that. Not to mention, when there are concerts in Toronto, there is always a chance that the Canadian megastar pops out.

Adonis Enjoys The Show

Additionally, Adonis was at the show with his father. In the clip below, you can see Drake lifting Adonis up in the air as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" plays over the speakers. This led to a huge cheer from the crowd, and Drizzy just looked excited to be there. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Sexyy Red Tells Theo Von About The Watch Drake Bought Her