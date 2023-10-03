Sexyy Red Tells Theo Von About The Watch Drake Bought Her

Drake has been gifting generously all summer throughout his "It's All A Blur" tour. Last month he surprised one of the breakout rap stars of 2023. He hooked Sexyy Red up with a diamond Cartier watch that has fans online drooling. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," Red said in the caption of an Instagram post showing it off. While many fans saw it as some kind of romantic gesture, especially after Drake called Red his "rightful wife" earlier this year, that doesn't appear to be the case. In a recent interview, Red revealed that none of the rappers she's met so far have made any moves on her romantically.

During another new interview, this time with Theo Von, she shows off the watch even more. In the clip, they both absolutely gush over how uniquely indulgent the piece is. Fans in the comments of a repost of the clip make pretty similar jokes as almost any video including Sexyy Red. "Theo Von interviewing Young Thug something I wasn’t expectin," the top comment reads. It's yet another reference to how many people think Thugger and Red look a lot alike. Others made similar jokes like "Drake missing thugga." One commenter turned it on its head, comparing Theo to recent Hot 100 sensation and breakout star Peso Pluma. "For a quick second, I thought Sexy was getting interviewed by Peso Pluma," his comment read. Check out the entire clip below.

Sexyy Red Showing Off Drake Gift

Sexyy Red has been releasing pretty prolifically recently. She's dropped a string of new singles in the past few months following her debut album Hood Hottest Princess earlier this year. She's still getting traction out of the record as well dropping a remix of one of its deep cuts with Lil Durk last month.

Sexyy Red is also included on the soundtrack for the HBO show Rap Sh!t's second season. She teamed up with Raedio on the single "No Panties" from the soundtrack. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new interview clip showing off a watch Drake gave her? Let us know in the comment section below.

