Sexyy Red Says She’ll Remain Loyal Even If Other Rappers Hit On Her

Sexyy Red is one of the breakout artists of 2023 so far so it wouldn't be a surprise to see some trying to ride the wave alongside her. Surprisingly, she hasn't experienced much of that so far. During a new interview with Zias, they discuss relationships and how Red approaches them. When he asks the "SkeeYee" rapper if she's loyal she doesn't hesitate. "Yeah, I'm loyal" she responds immediately which is contrasted hilariously when Zias says he isn't. She explains that there's only one person who has ever connected with her in that way.

But the real intrigue comes when they begin discussing other rappers. Sexyy Red denies right away that she would leave her many for any rappers. "I already met everybody, not everybody but I met h*lla people," she claims. Despite that nobody has tested her loyalty. Surprisingly, nobody has even tried. "They don't even be trying to talk to me," she answers when asked if anybody has put the moves on her yet. As is often the case with videos of Red, the comments are full of jokes. The most common joke in this comment section spawns from the commonly held fan belief that Red looks like Young Thug. Check out the full interview clip and comments below.

Sexyy Red Discusses Loyalty To Her Man

Over the weekend, Sexyy Red showed off her Halloween costume on Twitter. We aren't very far into October but that didn't stop her from showing off her curves in a skin-tight black Spider-Man costume. Like many of her social media posts it was met with a combination of strange hate, jokes, and love from actual fans of the rapper.

Last week Red dropped her new single "Shake Yo Dreads." The new song comes just a few months after she released her debut album Hood Hottest Princess which featured the hit song "Pound Town 2" with Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj. What do you think of Sexyy Red's comments on loyalty and other rappers' demeanor around her? Let us know in the comment section below.

