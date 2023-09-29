Charleston White Accuses Sexyy Red Of Having An STD

“Keep eating that brown booty hole and f*cking Raw,” White told Sexyy Red.

Recently, Charleston White took to social media to diss Sexyy Red. He shared a zoomed-in photo of the "Pound Town" performer, which includes a red circle highlighting what appears to be an inflamed mark on the corner of her mouth. "I ain't lied yet! Keep eating that brown booty hole and f*cking Raw," he captioned the photo. White's post seemed to insinuate that Sexyy Red has an STD, and also appears to claim that some of the sexual acts she discusses in her music could be to blame.

It's clear that White enjoys putting many people on blast, and Sexyy Red is no exception. Unfortunately, the hitmaker's also not a stranger to getting shamed on the internet. Her persona and explicit lyrics continue to be fairly controversial, but she doesn't show any signs of slowing down. She just recently dropped off a new track called "Shake Yo Dreads," which has landed on countless fans' playlists. With that being said, she's also far from the first person White's gone after recently.

Charleston White Disses Sexyy Red

Earlier this month, he shared his thoughts on Chrisean Rock and Blueface's then-unborn son. The personality had some pretty unfortunate and hateful things to say about the child. He bet money that he'd be born with disabilities, and also that the child wouldn't make it at all. Luckily, as far as fans know, Chrisean Jr. is very much alive and healthy.

It doesn't look like Sexyy Red will be too bothered by the accusation, as she's been open about her sexual health in the past. In June, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with chlamydia on two separate occasions, which caught her a lot of slack online. Some, however, made it their goal to catch it from her, though she made it clear she has since recovered. What do you think of Charleston White throwing shade at Sexyy Red? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red and Charleston White.

