Charleston White Goes Scorched Earth On Deion Sanders, Puts Bounty On His Son’s Head

Charleston White is someone who has no problem getting involved in beef. Overall, he has gone after a ton of people in the hip-hop world. Moreover, he has even tried to beef with those in entertainment and livestreaming. One would just have to harken back to his recent feud with Adin Ross to understand what we mean. Of course, it should be clear to the folks at home that White is playing a character. However, that does not mean he is taken for a character when he messes with the wrong person.

The man has had an array of targets over the years. His latest one is Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated Colorado State this weekend to improve to 3-0 on the year. This is an incredible record given the fact the team was predicted to only get three wins all year. Unfortunately, their win led to an injury to Travis Hunter that will see him miss quite a bit of time. Additionally, the win came in overtime, and it wasn't the convincing victory some fans had hoped for.

Following the win, Charleston White spoke out against the Buffaloes and Sanders. Overall, he had nothing nice to say and went scorched earth on Coach Prime. In the eyes of White, Sanders completely messed up by leaving Jackson State. JSU is an HBCU and Sanders had promised to bring them prosperity for years. However, he ended up leaving once he got an offer from a Power Five school. While many share White's anger, there are those who completely understand why Coach Prime did what he did.

White, on the other hand, remains bitter and is certainly using Deion's renewed fame as a way to get some clout. That has been his signature move for years, and it seems like he won't be changing that, anytime soon. Let us know what you think of White and his comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

