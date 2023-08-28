Sauce Walka Responds To Charleston White’s Macing Claims

Charleston White recently established himself as more of a threatening media personality than most. Moreover, after a video of him pepper spraying his opponent at a boxing event went viral, he doubled down on these antics. For example, he alleged that he also maced fellow Texas native Sauce Walka and his Sauce Factory crew. However, while this could’ve made for some heated exchanges and feuds, it seems like the Houston rapper is taking it in stride. Furthermore, he was all smiles and laughs when talking about these allegations, clowning White in the process.

“Aye, Phoenix, I love y’all, man,” Sauce Walka began his video message. “We had this incredible weekend, incredible night last night. The fight was great, remember the knockout. We gon’ speak on Charleston White real quick. I’ma clear the air, tell y’all the real. First and foremost, y’all better leave that n***a Charleston White alone, man. Stop f***ing with that man Batman, stop f***ing with The Joker. That n***a Batman and The Joker put together. That’s the baddest man, but I like him.

Sauce Walka Addresses Charleston White

“You gotta love Charleston, and I’ma say this, too,” Sauce Walka continued. “For every street n***a, every gangster in the world, bro. If you ever see Charleston White and you actually get into it with this man, bro, you are a peon, bro. You are not no real gangster if you gettin’ into it with a n***a like this. But what I will tell y’all is this. I did come into the building with some of my good friends from California. They was on some peon a** s**t, acting like they friends with Nipsey Hussle and that n***a from Rollin’ 60s. No, then, and Charleston sprayed they a** down, and that’s what they get.”

Meanwhile, we’ll see if the YouTuber gets into more violent altercations in the future. It seems likely, since another clip of him attacking an opponent with a “pig poker” made some rounds online. Through it all, though, it seems like Walka is just trying to enjoy himself amid all the chaos. For more news and the latest updates on Sauce Walka and Charleston White, stay posted on HNHH.

