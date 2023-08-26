Charleston White Appears To Pepper Spray Boxing Opponent During Face-Off

YouTuber and self-proclaimed Holocaust denier Charleston White certainly made a splash at the face-off for his upcoming boxing match. White is scheduled to face Suede the Plug God later today (August 26) in the ICB North American Lightweight Championship. Dubbed “Crossover Clash: Battle For The Culture”, it’s the latest celebrity boxing event to go down this year. As White and Suede jawed at each other during yesterday’s face-off, White took things a step further by pepper spraying Suede. The pepper spray incident was White’s response after Suede forcefully pushed him.

“Bitch ass n*gga!” White could heard yelling as he was mobbed by fans, Suede having left the stage clutching at this face. Presented by Thunderbolt Boxing, the fight is scheduled to happen in Tempe, Arizona. However, a lot of people are calling cap on the claims that it was pepper spray. “That shiii was water cut it out ! Real pepper spray would of cleared the area 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one person argued. If it actually was pepper spray, it was like a concentrated liquid form as is commonly found with commercial mace products. However, as that would also likely stymie the fight, it was in all likelihood a prop to sell the beef.

Read More: Charleston White tearfully tries to walk back his antisemitism rant, claims that’s just part of the online persona he adopts

Charleston White Attempts To Rehabilitate Image With Boxing Match

Of course, this boxing match comes amid yet another period of controversy for White. As mentioned, White recently went viral for an anti-Semitic rant aimed at Adin Ross. During the multi-minute rant on TikTok, White said the Holocaust was fake, that he loved Hitler, and even performed a Nazi salute. Later, White said he would “rather rob and rape a sister than fuck a Jew.” This has been misreported by numerous outlets as White saying he wanted to rape Ross’ sister, Naomi. In actuality, White was saying he would rather “rob and rape” a Black woman than consensually fuck a Jewish woman.

Days after the antisemitism incident in Vegas, White’s Instagram account was deleted for a fourth time. The reason for this specific deletion is unclear. However, it’s unsurprising given just how inflammatory White’s content is. Now he’s doing PPV boxing in an attempt to garner more attention from his fanbase. Which is ironic, given that White’s eventual reaction to the antisemitism rant was to tearfully claim that none of it was serious and that was just his online persona.

Read More: Adin Ross begs for mercy after sparring with Ryan Garcia for less than 30 seconds

[via]