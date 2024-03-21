Charleston White Calls The Cops On Boosie BadAzz

Charleston White is facing rat and snitch allegations after telling his online following that he was calling the cops on Boosie BadAzz. White was allegedly reporting Boosie for threatening a show promoter in Memphis who had booked White. White did not make the call in the video and it is unclear if he followed through with his stated plan. However, people online were quick to call him a rat and a snitch for so brazenly declaring his eagerness for police involvement.

Boosie and White have been feuding for a couple of weeks now. This spilled over into a wider beef after Adin Ross promptly canceled a stream with Boosie to "stay loyal" to White. This led DJ Vlad to call Ross "lame", which prompted a shot at Vlad from White himself. However, very little has come of the beef. This is a little surprising given White's history of violently assaulting the people that he's beefing with.

Charleston White Does Nazi Salute During Anti-Semitic Rant Against Adin Ross

Of course, White isn't exactly boasting a squeaky-clean record himself. Last year, he went off on a livestreamed anti-Semitic rant during a beef with Ross. "F-ck that white boy [Ross], f-ck them Jew motherf-ckers. They don't know sh-t, n-gga. They don't know how to treat no n-gga. The Jews? Nah nah, we're the real motherf-cking Jews. The nappy-hat n-gga that was in chains. F-ck the Jews, man. The Holocaust was fake. Yeah, the Holocaust was some made-up sh-t. They made up some sh-t. Like Valentine Day and Christmas, made up. F-ck you talking about - when Jesus was born there weren't even no December. It's fake y'all. Adin and his line motherf-ckers. F-ck them. I rock with Hitler. Hitler-loving motherf-cker. They fly me out here. I f-cking love Hitler. Heil motherf-cking Hitler [White performs a Nazi salute]. The motherf-cking Jews ain't suffered what the motherf-cking n-gga suffered," White ranted.

Later that same day, White declared that he would rather "rape a sister than get with a Jew b-tch". However, after receiving intense backlash online, White walked back his comments. In a tearful livestream, White claimed that he didn't believe the things he had said and that he simply "played a character online".

