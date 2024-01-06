Charleston White Calls Reaction To Katt Williams Interview "Some Crazy Sh*t"

Charleston White has called the reaction to Katt Williams' explosive interview on Club Shay Shay "some crazy sh-t". In particular, White took note of Ludacris' reactions to the comments Williams made about the rapper and actor. "That n-gga responded with a jingle! You know he guilty when he responding to you while a whole rap song," White gleefully said.

Williams claimed that he was originally in the running for Luda's role in the Fast & Furious franchise but that a "deal" was made that landed Luda $200 million for 20 films and also somehow set up the rapper with his wife. "So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points," Williams alleged.

Kevin Hart Issues New Response To Katt Williams

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart used his NBA Unplugged show to further address his fellow comedian's explosive Club Shay Shay appearance. "Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it?" Hart quipped to Kendrick Perkins after the ESPN personality brought up Williams' interview. Furthermore, Hart joked that Williams had "bought the New York Knicks" only to "return them with a receipt". Additionally, Hart went after Williams' comments about being a voracious reader as a child.

Hart's first comments about Williams' interview came in the form of a tweet, which doubled as a promotion for his new movie. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!" Hart wrote on X the day after Williams' interview aired.

