Ludacris Returns The Favor By Aiming Bars At Katt Williams In New Diss Freestyle: Watch

We have our first major beef of 2024. Just about 24 hours ago, legendary comedian Katt Williams sat down with Shannon Sharpe, in what became a tell-all interview. The NFL Hall of Fame tight end conducted the wildly entertaining sit-down on his podcast, Club Shay Shay. Katt decided it was time to air out all of his dirty laundry. He went after Kevin Hart, Ricky Smiley, Cedric The Entertainer, Chris Tucker, and Ludacris. The list goes longer but we will keep it short.

Katt had some distasteful comments toward Ludacris mainly toward his acting career. According to HipHopDX, he felt the Illinois native got the roles in the Fast & Furious franchise because he had a deal with the elusive Illuminati. Katt explains it like this. He says, "So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made." He goes on, "So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points."

Read More: Trontavious Stephens' YSL Testimony Leaves Us Laughing As He Evades Snitching Questions

Ludacris Responds To Katt Williams

If that was not bad enough, Katt took it one step too far. Later on, he calls Ludacris' partner a "light-skinned ugly-face wife." So, as rappers do, the hitmaker decided to hit the studio and record some bars for him. In the video from his Instagram, he spits over Kanye West's "Devil In A New Dress." "Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati / And I only left with b*****s when coming from any party / Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life / Never been a clout-chaser, never say s*** for likes." Ludacris continues, "R.I.P. John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your ‘Fast & Furious’ checks / Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature."

What are your initial thoughts on Ludacris' freestyled diss toward Katt Williams? Do you think it was ruthless enough, or should he have gone further? Do you think Katt is going to respond to this? Did you watch the comedian's interview with Shannon Sharpe? Why do you think he unleashed the way he did? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ludacris and Katt Williams. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

Read More: Kevin Hart Calls Katt Williams "Angry" After "Club Shay Shay" Interview

[Via]