Kevin Hart Calls Katt Williams "Angry" After "Club Shay Shay" Interview

Kevin Hart has become the latest person to criticize Katt Williams for his explosive interview on Club Shay Shay. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"

Hart and Williams have previously clashed, when Hart stood up for Tiffany Haddish after Williams made comments about her in 2018. However, Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe did present a broadside of attacks. Williams had thoughts on Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey, as well as major music figures such as Diddy and Kanye. For the most part, Sharpe was happy to sit back and let Williams rant, throwing in the occasional interjection.

Katt Williams Goes After Chris Tucker

Another of Williams' targets was Chris Tucker. Williams named Tucker as one of the "great people" the comedy world had lost before the release of Friday 4. While Tucker is very much alive and well, Williams lamented that "the Chris Tucker we got now is the Epstein Island Chris Tucker". Tucker was one of the many celebrities who was revealed to have traveled at least once to the private island of Jeffrey Epstein. The first batch of unsealed names was made public on January 3, with the full list of unredacted names expected to be revealed by the end of the week. Other names include Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz. However, Williams' comments appear to imply that he was previously aware of Tucker's connection to Epstein.

Furthermore, Williams went after Tucker for his opposition to marijuana and his friendship with Michael Jackson. “[Chris Tucker] don’t smoke weed like that. He’s in the church. He was Michael Jackson’s best friend. Michael Jackson called him ‘Christmas.’ You ever met a man that gave you a little nickname like that?” Williams told Sharpe.

