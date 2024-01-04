Katt Williams Likens Kanye West To Someone With A Learning Disability

Katt Williams is someone who has never shied away from a controversy. Although he may not be as famous as he once was, he is still someone that people want to hear from. Well, on Wednesday, his interview with Shannon Sharpe dropped on YouTube. Overall, this interview became viral almost immediately. Clips from the interview began dropping on Twitter, even before the podcast finished premiering. Of course, this is because Williams was airing out numerous grievances that fans wanted to hear about.

Throughout the podcast, he took aim at the likes of Diddy, Michael Blackson, Cedric The Entertainer, and even Steve Harvey. He had a lot to say about these individuals, and he never held back. Moreover, he eventually got asked about Kanye West and his recent behavior. Well, as you can imagine, Williams had a lot to say about that as well. However, he defended Kanye in a sense, noting that it is a bit weird to expect Ye to be an agreeable person.

Read More: Katt Williams Speaks On Diddy Allegations, Claims He Turned Him Down Multiple Times

Katt Williams On Ye

In Williams' eyes, it doesn't make sense to call someone mentally ill and then watch all of their moves. He liked Ye's behavior to that of a person with special needs. For Williams, it is unfair to expect anything rational from Ye given his mental health issues. Furthermore, Williams places blame on those who continue to call him a genius while also tracking his every move. It was an interesting insight that goes to show that Williams has been thinking about the Kanye conundrum as of late.

With Williams' interview going viral, we're sure various other tidbits will be coming out soon. Let us know what you thought of the interview, and more specifically, his comments on Ye, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

Read More: Mase Prays With The Crowd While Performing In New Zealand