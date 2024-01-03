Katt Williams Airs Out Problems With Cedric The Entertainer & Steve Harvey

Katt Williams spoke about his issues with Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey during his recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. He explained that Cedric stole one of his jokes for the 2000 comedy special, The Original Kings of Comedy. Cedric previously addressed the allegations during a conversation with Sharpe in January 2023. At the time, he labeled the idea "ridiculous."

When asked about those remarks, Williams said: “He thought that I was just a no-name comedian, and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that i had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well… that they made it part of the commercial.”

Comedian and singer Katt Williams performing at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, December 31, 2006. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

He continued: “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke…it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke…Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.” From there, Williams explained that Cedric and Harvey already apologized to him, which is why he gave them a “pass” until now. “Why would you downplay me like that?” he asked. “Why would I give you a pass If you were just gon’ lie?”

Katt Williams talking about Cedric The Entertainer stealing his jokes and the problem he got with Steve Harvey, Shannon Sharpe got one with this interview pic.twitter.com/Zwgk0ELDFo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 3, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams spoke about Harvey Weinstein, Ricky Smiley, and more. Check out his comments on Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

