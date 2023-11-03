Katt Williams’ 7 Most Hilarious Movies

Katt Williams is a more-than-familiar name in comedy. While he is best known for his stand-up comedy specials, Williams has also appeared in several films over the years. Even though many of these movies were not critical darlings, they often turn out to be comedy gold, and at the heart of the biggest jokes is none other than Katt.

Overall, Katt Williams is a comedy icon. His unique and deeply hilarious comedic style has also endeared him to fans worldwide. His signature style is also a Halloween costume favorite, and this year, Winnie Harlow brought one of his looks to life. Williams has built a filmography containing comedic gems that have kept laughter ringing through households for two decades. Here are seven of the most hilarious movies the actor has starred in so far, in no particular order.

7. Epic Movie (2007)

Epic Movie is a parody film that relies heavily on spoofing popular culture and movie trends. It features an ensemble cast, including Kal Penn, Jayma Mays, Adam Campbell, and Jennifer Coolidge. Williams lends his voice to star as a satirized version of Harry Beaver, a non-human character from The Chronicles of Narnia. Characters from Harry Potter, The Pirates of the Caribbean, and X-Men, among others, are also parodied. Admittedly, the humor is crude, and the movie lacks much originality, but anyone with a sense of silly humor will definitely enjoy Epic Movie.

6. The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Perfect Holiday is a romantic comedy film directed by Lance Rivera. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, and Terrence Howard, with Katt Williams in a supporting role. The Perfect Holiday revolves around Nancy Taylor (played by Union), a loving but overworked single mother of three children. The film tells how she finds love again at Christmastime. Williams portrays Delicious, the manager of Nancy’s rapper ex-husband J-Jizzy (played by Charlie Murphy). In general, Williams’ scenes in the movie are sparse, but they are memorable and funny, as expected of the actor.

5. The Obama Effect (2012)

The Obama Effect centers on the story of a man named John Thomas (played by Charles S. Dutton). He is an avid supporter of Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. Consequently, John becomes deeply inspired by Obama’s message of hope and change. He soon decides to channel his enthusiasm into promoting Obama’s candidacy. Katt Williams portrays a comical character named MLK in the movie. Meagan Good, Glynn Turman, and Reggie Brown also star in supporting roles.

4. School Dance (2014)

School Dance is a musical comedy-drama film directed by Nick Cannon. The film’s central character is Jason Jackson (played by Bobb’e J. Thompson). He is a high school student who dreams of joining an elite dance crew. However, he is often bullied and faces several other challenges, including disapproval from his mother (played by Luenell). As the story unfolds, Jason must find the strength to showcase his talent, overcome his fears, and stand up to his bullies. Katt Williams portrays Darren, one of his most hilarious characters ever, sure to leave many viewers in stitches. School Dance would be an entertaining watch for audiences interested in a blend of unserious teen comedies as well as dance films.

3. Father Figures (2017)

Father Figures stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as twin brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds. The story follows their journey to find their biological father after discovering that their mother had been dishonest about his identity. Their quest leads them to a series of eccentric and sometimes questionable characters who may or may not be their father. Along the way, they happen upon Katt Williams’ character, a nameless hitchhiker whom they befriend. Despite how brief his appearance is, Williams’ character is one of the funniest in the film. Father Figures received generally negative reviews upon its release, but who could deny the laugh-out-loud wiles of Katt Williams?

2. Friday After Next (2002)

Friday After Next is notable for being the first film Williams starred in. This movie is the third installment in the Friday stoner comedy film franchise. It follows the misadventures of two cousins, Craig, portrayed by Ice Cube, and Day-Day, played by Mike Epps. Throughout the film, they encounter an array of humorous situations. They also interact with colorful personalities, including Damon Pearly (Terry Crews) and Money Mike (Katt Williams). In summary, Friday After Next is a comedy film that combines holiday cheer with the signature humor of the Friday series. It offers an entertaining and humorous look at the challenges faced by Craig and Day-Day during the Christmas season.

1. First Sunday (2008)

This crime-comedy film stars Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, and Katt Williams in lead roles. Durrell (Ice Cube) and Lee John (Tracy Morgan) are best friends struggling to make ends meet. Facing financial hardship and desperate to solve their problems, they hatch a plan to rob a local church’s safe. The two believe the safe contains a significant amount of cash and intend to steal enough of it to pay off their debts.

However, their heist goes awry when they discover the money has already been stolen. Williams’ character, Ricky, is the church’s choirmaster and arguably the funniest personality in the entire film. Despite the mixed critical reception, First Sunday was a box office hit. It also found its target audience and was greatly appreciated for its top-notch comedy. In addition, the movie delivers a message of hope, redemption, and the transformative power of faith and friendship.

