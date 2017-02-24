Friday After Next
- Pop CultureHow Katt Williams Became Comedy's Truth-TellerKatt Williams is known for exposing the truth in the most hilarious and verbose way possible. Here's a look into the comedian's career.By TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureIce Cube Responds To Katt Williams Dissing Rickey Smiley On "Club Shay Shay"In a new clip, Ice Cube reveals who was originally cast as Money Mike in "Friday After Next."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKatt Williams' 7 Most Hilarious MoviesKatt Williams is, without a doubt, one of the funniest men on the planet. Is your favorite film from the comedian giant on the list.By Demi Phillips
- MoviesMike Epps's 7 Most Hilarious Film RolesWith his comedic brilliance and unforgettable performances, Mike Epps has solidified his place in the comedy world. By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureIce Cube Says He's "Never" Giving Up On "Friday 4"Ice Cube says he's "never" abandoning a fourth "Friday" film.By Cole Blake
- GramBlueface Shares Video Of Dance Challenge For Unreleased Song "Holy Moly"Looks like Blueface might be responsible for a new dance challenge. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Considering "Friday" Remake With Desus & MeroAva DuVernay wants to remake the hood-classic.By Aida C.
- MusicIce Cube Says He Is "Finishing Script" For "Last Friday" SequelIce Cube updates fans on his latest "Friday" film project.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Continues Trolling Jim Jones & Hell Rell Despite ThreatsNever say 50 Cent isn't devoted to his craft. By Matthew Parizot
- Life“Friday After Next,” The Jurassic Park Trilogy & More Coming To Netflix In MarchEverything that’s coming to Netflix in March.
By hnhh