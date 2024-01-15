How Katt Williams Became Comedy's Truth-Teller

Comedian Katt Williams kicked off 2024 with an explosive interview on Club Shay Shay. In the now-viral interview, Katt dished out scathing hot takes on everything from Kevin Hart to Kanye West, Steve Harvey, and beyond. The nearly three-hour-long video has shaken pop culture as we know it, and invigorated Katt's image within the comedy world, opening his back catalog of material up to a whole new generation of fans. What the younger viewers may not know, however, is that Katt Williams has been a comedy mainstay for decades now, with enough hilarious stand-up specials to fill a days-long binge, and enough film and television roles to rival it. Here's a look into the life and career of the comedy truth-teller.

Early Life And Career Origins

Katt Williams was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1971. The comedian was raised in a home of strict Jehovah's Witnesses, prompting him to seek legal emancipation at the age of 13. Though Katt was incredibly young at the time of his emancipation, he credits his penchant for reading and thirst for learning new things as primary foundations for his success. After leaving his family home as a teenager, Williams joined a traveling circus and began honing his craft as a comedian while sleeping on park benches.

By 1999, Katt Williams had established a burgeoning comedy career, eventually leading him to meet the casting team for the hit 2002 film Friday After Next. While reflecting on Katt's casting, the film's director Marcus Raboy stated, "When our casting director found Katt, I think he was living in his car. He had this shock of hair, like he had put his fingers in an electric outlet, and his front teeth were missing. He was like a wild character. In many ways, he stole the show. When Katt is focused, there’s nothing quite like him.”

Film And Television Roles

After landing the role of Money Mike in Friday After Next, Katt Williams would go on to appear in a host of major projects, consistently stealing the show with his unique persona and trademark comedic delivery. Williams lent his voice to the hit Adult Swim animated series The Boondocks as A Pimp Named Slickback, making a lasting impression on audiences with his hilarious take on the material. Before long, Williams would come to star in films such as Epic Movie, Norbit, First Sunday, and Scary Movie V.

More recently, Katt has appeared in bit parts in popular television series such as The Last O.G., Black-ish, and Atlanta. Though many fans are familiar with the comedian through his larger-than-life performances, his most prolific work is on the stage.

Prolific Stand-Up Career

Since taking the stage for his first full-length stand-up special in 2006, Katt Williams has released over a dozen 1-hour specials, each to raucous laughter heard around the world. Many of his early specials continue to build on his "pimp" aesthetic developed in roles like Money Mike and A Pimp Named Slickback. Williams has made deals with HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, and a number of other distributors to release one of the most prolific stand-up comedy catalogs in the history of the industry. The comedian even appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in the video game Grand Theft Auto IV, performing stand-up comedy to an audience of Liberty City patrons.

Throughout his career, Katt Williams has seen his fair share of controversy, but as he states in his Club Shay Shay interview, he has receipts for all of his claims. His comedy often aims at political structures, societal norms, and conspiracy theories. Whether he's calling out fellow comedians for joke theft, or dismantling radio hosts live on the air, Katt Williams is a hilarious performer with a razor-sharp wit and a known desire for exposing the truth.

