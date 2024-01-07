Katt Williams Clarifies Rumor About Helping Migos Amid Finacial Struggles

Katt Williams says he can't remember the Migos ever being "financially unsuccessful" and, in turn, shot down a rumor about helping them out amid money troubles. He discussed the story during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast that is producing headline after headline.

"I don't think we ever as a nation can remember a time that the Migos were financially unsuccessful so for the record, I would assume that they've never needed Katt Williams' financial assistance for anything. I'm sure that between QC the label and other things they were taken of. On the other hand, if I was given the opportunity to help them, would I? Of course I would. That's what I do. I'm a pro-Black, non-racist. I really, really love Black people but I don't love them more than other people. I love everybody. I'm a Black guy and I try to stick with that."

Katt Williams Celebrates Rick Ross' Birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Katt Williams attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

Williams added that he does tend to help people financially when the situation arises, while also discussing how he's lent a hand to up-and-coming comedians over the years. "I'm not one of those pillow talkers," he remarked. "When I do something good, I'm really not doing it for the 'Gram. It's not for any of that. I'm just doing it because it's good to do." Check out Katt Williams' full appearance on Club Shay Shay below.

Katt Williams Sits Down With Shannon Sharpe

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams discussed a myriad of topics including the recent lawsuits Diddy is facing, as well as headlines involving Jonathan Majors, and Kanye West, and his issues with Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart, among much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

