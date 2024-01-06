Katt Williams Is "Calling For Help," Faizon Love Theorizes After "Club Shay Shay" Appearance

Katt Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast has made countless headlines over the past couple of days for the comedian's wild takes on several of his celebrity peers. He went in on Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, Diddy, and many more. The viral interview has earned quite a few responses from those he dissed, the most recent one coming from fellow comedian Faizon Love.

In a new clip, Faizon tears into Williams, claiming that none of his comments made sense. "It's hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance," he begins. "But it's so funny how many people think this d*mb, st*pid motherf*cker is spittin' truth. But that's the internet I guess, you guys want to believe in something so bad." He goes on to suggest that Williams' controversial comments might have actually been a plea for help.

Read More: Kevin Hart Issues New Response To Katt Williams

Faizon Love Discusses Katt Williams' Viral Club Shay Shay Interview

"Listen to what he's saying, he's actually calling for help," he explains. "He's calling for help. None of the sh*t he says lines up with nothing." During Williams' interview, he called Faizon Love out for claiming that getting a Netflix special is "easy." Williams noted that while he has 12 of them, Faizon has none. He also called anyone doubting that he puts other comedians on a "Fat Faizon liar."

Faizon is far from the only person to call Williams' comments into question amid the fallout from his Club Shay Shay appearance, however. On NBA Unplugged last night, Kevin Hart addressed his industry plant accusations, firing back with a simple response. "Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it?" he asked. What do you think of Faizon Love's take on Katt Williams' viral Club Shay Shay appearance? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Cube Responds To Katt Williams Dissing Rickey Smiley On "Club Shay Shay"

[Via]