Ice Cube Responds To Katt Williams Dissing Rickey Smiley On "Club Shay Shay"

Katt Williams' recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast continues to make waves, as the comedian took aim at several of his peers. He dissed Kevin Hart, Diddy, Ludacris, Cedric The Entertainer, and many more. At one point in the interview, he discussed his role in the film Friday After Next. He accused Rickey Smiley of lying about being originally cast as Money Mike, a role that was ultimately given to Williams.

According to Williams, Smiley had a bad attitude on set too. He recalls him consistently arguing that the role should have gone to him, telling anyone who'd listen. Williams claims that he even had a contract created stating that he wouldn't work alongside Smiley again unless he was wearing a dress. He went on to note that Smiley's next movie was First Sunday, in which he wears a dress. Smiley doesn't appear to have been too upset by his claims, responding with "nothing but love." Either way, Ice Cube felt the need to address the interview.

Ice Cube Claims Money Mike Role Was Never Given To Rickey Smiley

In a new clip, Ice Cube explains that when recruiting talent, he always tries to cast comedians who he believes are funny, and they audition for different roles. According to him, Rickey Smiley did give Money Mike a try, but the role was never given to him. They instead decided that he would make the perfect Santa Claus, which at the time, was a role about the same size as Money Mike. According to Ice Cube, however, Williams' role in the film "expanded" once he stepped into it due to the "magic" he was able to create.

"When I saw him I just knew that he was perfect for Money Mike," he says. "The role was written but he enhanced it. This is why Katt was so dope in the movie. [...] He was on point." What do you think of Katt Williams' viral Club Shay Shay appearance? What about Ice Cube's response to his claims about Rickey Smiley? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

