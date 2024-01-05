Katt Williams Invokes Jonathan Majors To Explain Why He's "Scared Of White Women"

Katt Williams invoked Jonathan Majors during his Club Shay Shay interview to explain why he doesn't mess with white women. "You can be Kang the Conqueror and they can still take your rabbit a-- down in two weekends," Williams noted, highlighting the power white women hold over Black men. Furthermore, Williams claimed that white women would also often make it abundantly clear to him that they had the power to take him down if they wanted to. "You see how he got a Black woman and she got his charges cut in half? Thank God for Meagan Good," Williams added.

The comedian's comments come weeks after a New York court found Majors guilty of misdemeanor reckless assault in the third degree and a violation of harassment. However, Majors was acquitted on additional charges of assault and aggravated harassment. The actor, who Marvel is replacing in the role of Kang the Conqueror, will be sentenced in February.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Will Do First Post-Trial Interview With ABC

Katt Williams Mocks Chris Tucker

Jonathan Majors was one of the few people who wasn't eviscerated by Williams during the interview. Chris Tucker, however, wasn't as lucky. Williams named Tucker as one of the "great people" the comedy world had lost before the release of Friday 4. While Tucker is very much alive and well, Williams lamented that "the Chris Tucker we got now is the Epstein Island Chris Tucker". Tucker was one of the many celebrities who was revealed to have traveled at least once to the private island of Jeffrey Epstein. The first batch of unsealed names was made public on January 3, with the full list of unredacted names expected to be revealed by the end of the week. Other names include Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz. However, Williams' comments appear to imply that he was previously aware of Tucker's connection to Epstein.

Furthermore, Williams went after Tucker for his opposition to marijuana and his friendship with Michael Jackson. “[Chris Tucker] don’t smoke weed like that. He’s in the church. He was Michael Jackson’s best friend. Michael Jackson called him ‘Christmas.’ You ever met a man that gave you a little nickname like that?” Williams told Shannon Sharpe.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Deflects Criticism Of Katt Williams Interview: "I Never Said I Was A Journalist"

[via]