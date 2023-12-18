Marvel Studios Severes Ties With Jonathan Majors Following Guilty Verdict

Marvel Studios has cut ties with Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in various MCU projects, after a New York jury found the actor guilty of assault on Monday. The jury found him guilty of one misdemeanor assault and one harassment violation in his trial regarding an alleged attack on Grace Jabbari. A Marvel studio representative confirmed the decision to Deadline.

While he received two guilty verdicts, the jury also found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Altogether the trial stems from an incident during a cab ride in Manhattan back in March.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jonathan Majors, looks backs at media while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg addressed the verdict in a statement on Monday: “At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

The judge set Majors' sentencing date for February 6. He faces the possibility of spending one year behind bars at his sentencing although probation and mandated treatment is a more likely outcome. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors and Marvel on HotNewHipHop.

