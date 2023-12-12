Jonathan Majors Called 911 For Alleged Victim Over Possible OD/Suicide

Jonathan Majors called 911 for assistance for his accuser, Grace Jabbari, on the day of his arrest, according to police testimony. Two NYPD officers who responded to the call took the stand on Tuesday amid the actor’s ongoing misdemeanor assault trial. They revealed Majors was concerned about a possible overdose or suicide and that they found Jabbari on the floor in Majors' apartment when they arrived.

When she came to, Jabbari was worried whether Majors was around and asked why her ear hurt, seemingly unable to recall. While the ear injury is one of the causes of the trial, officers didn’t ask how she obtained it at the time. Jabbari did, however, tell the officers that Majors hit her in the head several times and grabbed her by the throat.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are seen arriving at court on December 4, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Officers also noted a small amount of blood on Majors' comforter and that his jacket was missing a button. They had Jabbari fill out a domestic violence report. Additionally, Majors' 911 call was played for the jury. In the audio, he says “she’s unconscious,” and describes her as “my ex-partner.” The operator instructed Majors to “keep an eye on her breathing.”

Jabbari previously testified on the stand, detailing her violent relationship with Majors. In doing so, she said she was often afraid of the Creed III actor and recalled several concerning incidents. She said: “I felt I was existing in his world. Emotionally and physically, all these ways. I didn’t feel my autonomy. I had low self-esteem, I lost weight, I felt unconfident, I felt really dependent on him. He was the only one who knew what went on. I found it hard to [see my family and friends]. I felt I was lying to them.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors’ trial on HotNewHipHop.

