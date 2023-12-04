Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court For Opening Statements

Jonathan Majors arrived in court for opening statements in his assault and harassment case in New York City on Monday. His girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, stood by his side as they walked into the courthouse. Majors faces misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment for an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The London-based movement coach is expected to testify in the case.

Jabbari claims the Creed III actor attacked her after she snatched his cellphone out of his hands during a taxi ride in Chinatown. She had seen a message reading, “I wish I was kissing you right now,” from another woman. She says he twisted her finger and put her arm behind her back while hitting her ear. From there, he picked her up and threw her back inside the car when she attempted to get out.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Actor Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the six misdemeanor assault and three misdemeanor harassment charges. He argues that Jabbari was the aggressor in the altercation. "Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal," Majors’ lawyers wrote in a statement after his arrest. Three months after the arrest, police arrested Jabbari as well, claiming there to be probable cause that she assaulted Majors. However, the district attorney’s office quickly dropped the case.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Hold Hands

Jonathan Majors has arrived in court for opening statements in his misdemeanor assault trial, hand-in-hand with his mother and girlfriend Meagan Good. Jonathan's sister as well as Meagan's mother and several friends of the couple have filled the first two rows behind the defense.

Of her arrest, Judge Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey said during last week’s pretrial hearings: “There are individuals who pass through this courthouse every day who are indigent and accused of a crime. I don’t believe I’ve ever witnessed, three months later, an indigent person requesting the arrest of a complainant, and then the complainant was indeed arrested. Did this only come about because of the high-profile nature of this case? And if this was an indigent, everyday New Yorker, would this have happened?” Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors’ assault and harassment case on HotNewHipHop.

