Jonathan Majors’ Next Court Date Revealed, Motion To Dismiss Still In Limbo

Jonathan Majors went through quite the rollercoaster recently when it comes to his domestic violence case. Moreover, the court delayed the next crucial hearing in the misdemeanor assault trial to October 25 in New York, according to Deadline. This update came amid his and his legal team's motion to dismiss the trial and their efforts to put the ordeal behind them. However, the District Attorney's office still hasn't responded to this plea as of writing this article, and have until October 6 to do so. Then, the defense must respond by October 13 to further determine the state that this case will progress in.

Furthermore, the case will either move forward in formal court or dismissed to the whims of the court of public opinion. In that case, though, it seems like Jonathan Majors actually might start flipping the narrative around thanks to two arguing teenage women at an In-N-Out. A video recently surfaced of the actor breaking up a fight between the two, which received skeptical claims of it being a publicity stunt. Whethe fabricated or not, it certainly helped Majors get somewhat positive attention in the media.

Jonathan Majors To Return To Court On October 25

Discussion around this case is murky, with allegations and accusations thrown at both sides by each other- and everyone else. Still, apart from regular folks, Jonathan Majors nabbed defenses from his friends in Hollywood for better or worse, including Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie. "We're a country that was built on 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'" he remarked to Inverse back in June. "That's one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's all I can say. It's cr*zy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Meanwhile, many believe that this public celebrity timeline takes the focus away from the actual severity of the case. For as many people that came forward to stick up for the 34-year-old, there were many from his past that denounced him. Either way, it's not up to anyone to evaluate or examine but the court now, and their decisions leading up to and after October 25 will determine its course. For more news and the latest updates on Jonathan Majors, log back into HNHH.

