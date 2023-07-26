Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Pose For Photos With Fans

Meagan Good and her partner Jonathan Majors were recently spotted taking some photos with fans. The duo posed cheerfully with supporters, sparking some chatter in the comments section. Their relationship has been pretty controversial, as Majors is dealing with some serious legal troubles lately. He was arrested in March after his former girlfriend, Grace Jabarri, accused him of assaulting her. Since then, various other women have come forward with allegations.

Majors’ defense argues that he has been the victim of racial profiling by the NYPD, claiming the actor is innocent. He has since filed his own complaint against his ex, alleging that she had gotten violent with him. Good has stuck by Majors throughout the legal battle, which many social media users aren’t thrilled about. “Still a no for me!” one Instagram commenter says of the new fan photos.

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors With Supporters

Good has even appeared beside Majors in court recently, further sparking debates surrounding her choice to date him amid the allegations. The couple also enjoyed ESSENCE Fest together earlier this month. At the end of June, a source reportedly told People that the pair’s relationship has only heated up as of late. “She and Jonathan are taking it slow, but it’s definitely progressing and getting more serious,” they told the outlet. “She wouldn’t be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn’t mean something to her.”

The source went on to detail the contrast between the new relationship and her former relationship with her ex husband, DeVon Franklin. Last month, Franklin opened up about their divorce, claiming that “The love for [them] has not gone away. It’s just changed form.” Good isn’t the only person to support Majors amid his legal battle. In June, Fat Joe said that Good is in the right for holding him down, claiming “You need your woman right next to you no matter what.” Anthony Mackie also spoke on the allegations last month, stating that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty.“

