Jonathan Majors appeared in court in New York City on Tuesday regarding his assault and harassment charges. In doing so, he brought along his girlfriend, Meagan Good. The two have been dating for over a month now.

During the hearing, Judge Rachel S. Pauley set a trial date for August 3. The disgraced actor was arrested on March 25 over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Jonathan Majors at the premiere of “Creed III” held at TCL Chinese Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement, Tuesday. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

It’s been reported that Majors has been dating Good since his initial arrest. They were together on a flight from New York City to Los Angeles in May. They’ve also been spotted on various dates together in recent weeks. A source told PEOPLE, last month: “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.”

Prior to dating Majors, Good was married to DeVon Franklin for ten years. Speaking with ESSENCE back in March, she explained that she was “devastated” by the divorce. “It’s nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘This is me, Lord, I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don’t understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.’”

