Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly been dating since mid-May. A source revealed to TMZ that the pair had been spotted at LA’s Alamo Drafthouse during the weekend of May 6. On May 21, it was reported that the two had been seen holding hands while boarding a flight in New York City. Furthermore, on May 24, the rumored couple was seen eating at a Red Lobster with Good’s family. The couple has been seen out shopping. The pair were spotted shopping for pottery in Fez, Morocco in early June. More recently, they were seen looking at designer rugs in LA.

However, the alleged relationship has received a cold reception from fans. Many people are viewing it as a PR move to mitigate Majors’ current legal issues. The 33-year-old actor is currently facing charges in New York for the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend in late March. While Majors has denied the allegations and his lawyer has claimed it’s a racially-motivated “witch hunt”, the legal proceedings are currently moving forwards

Majors And Good Spotted At Lunch

There was no jet setting for the couple this week. Majors had to appear in court on June 13. No further information about his case has been announced. However, it limited the scope of the couple’s plans to within the United States. The couple was spotted enjoying lunch together in Los Angeles. It appeared to be a casual affair, with both actors dressed down and eating lunch on the shorefront. The rumored couple appears happy in the paparazzi photos shared online.

Despite this, the consequences of Majors’ legal drama are increasing rapidly. Amazon removed Majors from a recent marketing campaign for Creed III. Furthermore, Marvel has reportedly delayed a documentary about the making of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. This all comes among reports that Disney, who owns Marvel, is still considering recasting Majors in the role of Kang. Follow all the latest entertainment and celebrity relationship news here at HotNewHipHop.

