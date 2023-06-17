If you’ve been on TikTok at all these past few weeks, there’s a solid chance that you’ve heard Tory Lanez’s unreleased track, “Hurts Me.” In line with some of his more recent material, the song has a strong ’80s vibe with a washed-out, simple, but funky drum beat, ethereal vocal melodies, and spacey synthesizers. Moreover, it’s part of a trend that uses a face-distorting filter that also gives you a small beard- and fans can’t get enough. However, given the Canadian artist’s legal controversies surrounding his convicted shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, some users expressed disappointment in giving him some play. On the other hand, most discussion you will find on social media with a search surrounds people begging for the track’s release.

Furthermore, those who want to boycott the 30-year-old’s music must be especially unhappy with Kylie Jenner. She just posted a couple of videos singing along to “Hurts Me,” most likely blowing the trend up for many that were unaware of it in the process. Of course, it’s ridiculous to expect Tory Lanez fans to not want the song, as unlikely as it seems right now. Still, some conversation online surrounds the fact that many people don’t know who made this song and are unwittingly pushing for him to profit and keep his career despite his crimes.

Kylie Jenner Playing Tory Lanez On TikTok

“She’s literally showing everyone that she sides with Tory,” one user expressed on Twitter. “& don’t give a f**k about Megan, a BLACK woman, who Kylie and her entire family imitates their entire lives around black women.” Another expressed, “Are y’all REALLYYY surprised that Kylie Jenner is (has always been) moving weird lol? Like reallyyy, I genuinely wanna know. She been a weird a** b***h even before all of the Meg & Tory Situation.” Meanwhile, others expressed their support for Tory or simply said that she’s allowed to listen to whatever she wants, and that it doesn’t signal support or condemnation of Tory Lanez. Check out some reactions below

Fans React To “Hurts Me” Getting Love

In addition, a lot of people expressed that they honestly wouldn’t have ever known it was Tory who made that song in the first place. Perhaps that’s proving the detractors’ point, but it also shows that a song isn’t enough to demonstrate support of an artist’s personal actions. The court will sentence him in August, and fans will likely continue to bump his music whether they’re famous or not. For more on Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez, stick around on HNHH.

