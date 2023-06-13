Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford has scheduled a new sentencing date for Tory Lanez, regarding his three felony charges in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez will now find out how long he can expect to spend in prison on Monday, August 7, 2023.

“Judge Herriford scheduled it moments ago,” Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported on Twitter, Tuesday. “Lanez appeared in court briefly, wearing orange jail garb and a black cap. His lawyers’ sentencing recommendation is due Aug. 1. Prosecutors want 13 years.”

Tory Lanez In Concert

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 23: Tory Lanez performs in concert during the Future Hndrxx tour at Austin360 Amphitheater on June 23, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

As for what Lanez can expect from his sentencing, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. However, prosecutors in Los Angeles are recommending the rapper serve 13 years behind bars. They made the determination in a memorandum filed in court, last Tuesday.

“Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, Daystar Peterson used both,” the filing read, referring to Lanez’s legal name. “Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim.”

“His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim,” the memo continues. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.”

Tory Lanez's new sentencing date is August 7.



A jury found Lanez guilty on three felony counts in regard to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion back in December. Prosecutors have argued he “demonstrated a high level of callousness” with the shooting as well as his behavior afterward and the court should punish him accordingly. Keep an eye out for more updates on Tory Lanez’s case in the coming months.

