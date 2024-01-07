backlash
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For ItTamar and JR appear to be happier than ever amid their second engagement.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDiddy's Son Removes Face Tattoo After Negative FeedbackAfter fans did not deem this ink the "Perfect" look that the actor and signer desired, he owned up to it and trusted his followers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Smokes Around His Grandkids In The Studio, Fans Blast Him For ItThis is probably nothing new for Tha Doggfather, as he's been a proud smoker for decades and made it key to his brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Slammed For Colorist Critique Of Instagram Live ViewerConsidering how many fans of the Baltimore native are not as keen to support her anymore, she should be welcoming every viewer she gets.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJT Called Out For Supporting Nicki Minaj Despite Megan Thee Stallion BondMegan had previously advocated for the City Girl's freedom and is a frequent collaborator, so this left a sour taste in many fans' mouths.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface Face Tattoo Backlash, Takes Subtle Shot At Jaidyn AlexisChrisean is shameless.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRubi Rose Globe-Trotting Selfie Grounded By Barbz WrathRose is currently in Japan, but the wrath of the Barbz has no borders.By Ben Mock
- MusicHalle Bailey Fires Back As Fans Slam Her For Hiding PregnancyHalle Bailey has had enough.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill Reminds Critic He's Earned "Over $100M" Amid Feature Price BacklashEarlier this week, Meek Mill claimed that he won't accept less than $250K for a verse.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill Compares Philly To Gaza, Social Media Users Promptly Check HimCommenters think Meek Mill should have done a bit more research before making the bold comparison.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHalle Bailey Asks For Breast Pumping Tips, Gets The Cold Shoulder From FansFans are hiding their advice like Halle Bailey hid her pregnancy.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock's Serving Spoon Backlash Prompts Response From Chef In Clip"The sh*t she did with the spoon, I ain't really approve of it," the chef claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChrisean Rock Responds To Backlash For Eating With Communal Serving SpoonSocial media users aren't buying Chrisean's explanation.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesDJ Vlad Criticizes Taraji P. Henson, Faces Roasting From Fans"No one wants to hear a millionaire complain that they didn't get more millions," the journalist ranted during an interview with Matt Hoffa.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"The Baton Rouge rapper seems to think that Nas' explanations are all for show, and that he wouldn't do this to any other community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSkepta Is Keeping Artwork For "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" Single But Gives Context On Why He Chose ItThe UK grime legend explains the creative process.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Speaks On "Woman" Backlash For Her Second VerseThe fan who went viral didn't have an issue with the verse itself, but rather with how the artist's current persona changes its context.By Gabriel Bras Nevares