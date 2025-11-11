Kevin Gates is certainly no stranger to raising eyebrows with his controversial relationships. His latest fling is no exception, as his new boo Jelenny Tejada is reportedly 13 years younger than him. The rapper went live with the 26-year-old earlier this week to address backlash he's received over the fling, making it clear that he has no regrets.

"Don't no n***a want no old washed up-a** b*tch, man," he declared, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "What n***a don't want a young h*e, man? You don't like it, eat my d*ck, straight up."

Unsurprisingly, Gates' remarks have earned big reactions from social media users. While some are defending his right to date whoever he wants, others are calling him out for his take. "But you’re washed up too unk don’t forget," one commenter writes. "I hope she steals his money," another says.

Kevin Gates Divorce

News of Gates' new girlfriend comes amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Dreka. She filed for divorce after nine years of marriage in July, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. A few days ago, it was reported that Dreka is seeking both spousal and child support.

She alleges that her ex first started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" back in 2021. Allegedly, he did so by refusing to pay property taxes and their kids' private school tuition. Reportedly, their Mississippi farm is in foreclosure following a $7 million tax levy issued by the IRS.

Gates' current relationship also follows his marriage to Brittany Renner, which didn't last long at all. According to the reality star, the two of them tied the knot in April of this year, and they decided to go their separate ways the next month.