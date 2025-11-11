Kevin Gates Addresses Backlash Over Relationship With 26-Year-Old

BY Caroline Fisher 560 Views
STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 13: Kevin Gates performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on October 13, 2023 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Kevin Gates is currently dating Jelenny Tejada, a woman 13 years younger than him, and he couldn't be happier.

Kevin Gates is certainly no stranger to raising eyebrows with his controversial relationships. His latest fling is no exception, as his new boo Jelenny Tejada is reportedly 13 years younger than him. The rapper went live with the 26-year-old earlier this week to address backlash he's received over the fling, making it clear that he has no regrets.

"Don't no n***a want no old washed up-a** b*tch, man," he declared, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "What n***a don't want a young h*e, man? You don't like it, eat my d*ck, straight up."

Unsurprisingly, Gates' remarks have earned big reactions from social media users. While some are defending his right to date whoever he wants, others are calling him out for his take. "But you’re washed up too unk don’t forget," one commenter writes. "I hope she steals his money," another says.

Read More: Kevin Gates Accused Of Abandoning Family While Splurging On Luxury Cars And $4.7M Mansion

Kevin Gates Divorce

News of Gates' new girlfriend comes amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Dreka. She filed for divorce after nine years of marriage in July, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. A few days ago, it was reported that Dreka is seeking both spousal and child support.

She alleges that her ex first started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" back in 2021. Allegedly, he did so by refusing to pay property taxes and their kids' private school tuition. Reportedly, their Mississippi farm is in foreclosure following a $7 million tax levy issued by the IRS.

Gates' current relationship also follows his marriage to Brittany Renner, which didn't last long at all. According to the reality star, the two of them tied the knot in April of this year, and they decided to go their separate ways the next month.

 "I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married," she told Real 92.3 LA in June. "So my biggest thing for me is a nice 90-day reset just focusing on myself and pouring into myself."

Read More: Kevin Gates’ Estranged Wife Dreka Demands Over $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

