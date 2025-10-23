Kevin Gates Accused Of Abandoning Family While Splurging On Luxury Cars And $4.7M Mansion

Kevin Gates is at the center of a heated legal battle with his estranged wife, Dreka Gates, who has accused the Louisiana rapper of financially abandoning their family while spending millions on himself. According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Dreka is seeking $73,000 per month in combined support payments. This is including $27,193 in child support and $46,274 in spousal support. She cites Gates’ ongoing pattern of luxury spending despite alleged neglect of family obligations.

The filings claim that Gates stopped covering essential household expenses back in 2021. She alleges hasn't paid property taxes or private school tuition for their two children, 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza. During that same period, Dreka’s legal team says, the rapper purchased 18 high-end vehicles and a $4.7 million Calabasas mansion. Attorneys argue this contrast between lavish spending and domestic neglect proves Gates has the financial means to pay substantial support.

According to the documents, their Mississippi farm is now facing foreclosure. In addition, the IRS has imposed a $7 million tax levy on the property.

Kevin Gates Responds By Challenging Validity Of Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Dreka Gates and Kevin Gates speak onstage during the 106 & Park segment at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

In response, Gates has taken a controversial legal stance, reportedly challenging the validity of their marriage altogether. His attorneys have described Dreka’s claims as “factually baseless,” suggesting that if their marriage is deemed invalid, it could drastically alter any support or property division rulings.