Fans have had plenty of questions about Kevin Gates' love life in recent months. This March, he popped out with Brittany Renner, resulting in rumors that the two of them were an item. They quickly confirmed this by flaunting one another on social media, with Renner even gushing about her new boo at the season 12 premiere of Basketball Wives.

"His name echoes in every chamber of my heart," she said at the time. "It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is that I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him – even to have him here behind me, it's like, so surreal."

Sadly, however, the relationship didn't last long. In June, Renner shared that they decided to go their separate ways, also revealing that they'd been married for a brief time. "We got married April 6 and divorced May 28th," she explained. "What I will say is that I followed my heart ... And that's more than what most people can say in this world."

Kevin Gates Divorce

Now, Gates is in the midst of another split, this time from his wife Dreka. TMZ reports that she filed for divorce yesterday (July 30) after nine years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Dreka is also seeking spousal support, and has asked that her ex be unable to receive spousal support from her. For now, it's unclear whether or not they had a prenup in place.

Gates has yet to publicly address the divorce. Social media users, on the other hand, are out in full force sharing their thoughts in DJ Akademiks' comments section. Clearly, they saw this coming.