Kevin Gates caused a stir earlier this year for his controversial dating advice for NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah. Amid his own buzzing relationship with Brittany Renner, though, it seems like he may want to clear up some old allegations against his former flame.

The Baton Rouge rapper's estranged wife Dreka recently took to her Instagram Story to respond to some accusations, according to The Shade Room. They concern some old 2022 accusations from Kevin which accused her of cheating on him with her female personal trainer.

"Why you did that to Kevin gates why you cheat with the personal training that he hired," a fan wrote to the businesswoman on IG. "What was so different about sleeping with the help behind the kings back."

"I HAVE to address this because it's really gone a little too far and I don't care for social media to continue to spread this misinformation," Dreka wrote concerning Kevin Gates' allegations. "I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any 'hired help' and will NEVER. And just to make it CLEAR, sorry ladies but I am strictly about the [eggplant emoji] and I do not do plastic. I need the real thang! Please and thank you."

Kevin Gates New Wife

Per the outlet, the Louisiana MC actually addressed this during a "Caresha Please" interview with Yung Miami. "I never said that," he said of the cheating allegations against Dreka Gates. "I never said they cheated, I never accused them of anything."

Elsewhere, Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner are going strong. A lot of fans have wondered where Dreka falls into all this, but it seems like neither really wants any smoke or big interaction with the other.