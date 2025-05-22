Dreka Addresses Kevin Gates Cheating Allegations Once And For All

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1380 Views
Dreka Kevin Gates Cheating Allegations Hip Hop News
July 20, 2016; West Palm, FL, USA; Recording artist of Kevin Gates performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kevin Gates previously accused Dreka of cheating on him with her personal trainer, but the rapper has a new relationship to worry about now.

Kevin Gates caused a stir earlier this year for his controversial dating advice for NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah. Amid his own buzzing relationship with Brittany Renner, though, it seems like he may want to clear up some old allegations against his former flame.

The Baton Rouge rapper's estranged wife Dreka recently took to her Instagram Story to respond to some accusations, according to The Shade Room. They concern some old 2022 accusations from Kevin which accused her of cheating on him with her female personal trainer.

"Why you did that to Kevin gates why you cheat with the personal training that he hired," a fan wrote to the businesswoman on IG. "What was so different about sleeping with the help behind the kings back."

"I HAVE to address this because it's really gone a little too far and I don't care for social media to continue to spread this misinformation," Dreka wrote concerning Kevin Gates' allegations. "I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any 'hired help' and will NEVER. And just to make it CLEAR, sorry ladies but I am strictly about the [eggplant emoji] and I do not do plastic. I need the real thang! Please and thank you."

Kevin Gates New Wife

Per the outlet, the Louisiana MC actually addressed this during a "Caresha Please" interview with Yung Miami. "I never said that," he said of the cheating allegations against Dreka Gates. "I never said they cheated, I never accused them of anything."

Elsewhere, Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner are going strong. A lot of fans have wondered where Dreka falls into all this, but it seems like neither really wants any smoke or big interaction with the other.

"His name echoes in every chamber of my heart," Renner said of her "husband" Kevin. "And he's, I don't... It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is that I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him – even to have him here behind me, it's like, so surreal. I'm like, oh my God, I love him! Yeah, he's just the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever met. And I'm just so thankful that Allah blessed me with him."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
