Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Dress To Impress At "Basketball Wives: LA" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Kevin Gates visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
This is kind of ironic because Brittany Renner's boo Kevin Gates recently shaded LeBron James and Savannah's relationship.

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner have caused a lot of conversation about their surprising romantic fling, whether for good or bad reasons. The big narrative is the former's comments about LeBron James and his wife, but they have other basketball ties.

The couple recently attended the Basketball Wives: LA premiere, as the show's 12th season will feature Renner as one of its cast members. She shares a child with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington.

In the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post below, you can see fans reference Kevin Gates' other relationship with Dreka. It's been a pretty controversial romance for sure, but at the end of the day, they don't seem bothered by it. Also, they engaged in plenty of antics together in the past, so some fans are still skeptical that this is all for show.

Kevin Gates LeBron James Beef

What folks definitely didn't expect was all this Kevin Gates, Brittany Renner, and LeBron James mess. After Gates suggested the NBA superstar's wife Savannah doesn't appreciate him enough, the James both took to social media to seemingly clap back at the Baton Rouge rapper. Things took an even more bizarre turn when Kevin and Brittany sat court-side at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

"The truth hurts, but it heals," Kevin Gates responded to LeBron James and Savannah's shade. "And Bron, I love you, 'cause you my n***a. [...] But anyway, look, long as you being celebrated, I don't care who don't like me. Long as you being celebrated, that's all I care about. 'Cause you my n***a and I love you. So I don't care if I got a fallout with somebody I love to get the results. We gon' get the results. But if anybody need, I'm a life coach and a guru. [...] But nah, though, I love y'all. If anybody else need life coaching advice and things of that nature... Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals."

In addition, Gates made some comments about "bunny-hopping" that also inflamed the discourse. We'll see whether Basketball Wives: LA comments on all this or if it will just be an odd moment in time.

