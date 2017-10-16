season premiere
- TVMeagan Good Brought Blonde Bombshell Energy To Amazon's "Harlem" Season 2 PremiereFollowing her divorce from Devon Franklin, the actress has quickly become one of the internet's favourites again.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNew "Atlanta" Season 3 Trailer Arrives Ahead Of This Month's PremiereSeason three of "Atlanta" will premiere on March 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere Date RevealedFX's fan-favorite crime drama is returning in two months. By Joshua Robinson
- TVIssa Rae Throwing Virtual Block Party For "Insecure" Season 4 PremiereIssa Rae is pulling out all the stops for the Season 4 premiere of "Insecure" with a virtual block party on IG live and Twitter to celebrate.By Lynn S.
- TVNicki Minaj Drops Fire Freestyle On "RuPaul's Drag Race"Nicki Minaj dropped some heat while serving as a guest judge on the season 12 premiere of "RuPaul's DragRace"By Lynn S.
- TVNicki Minaj To Be Guest Judge On RuPaul’s “Drag Race” Season 12 PremiereThe female rapper will appear on the VH1 show's season 12 premiere on Feb. 28th.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai: "The Real" Host Swoons Over Rapper On TelevisionJeannie Mai says she "found her equal."By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Power" Final Season Will Premiere At Madison Square Garden With 50 Cent Concert"Power" is ending things with a bang.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Confront Rhymefest On "KUWTK" PremiereKanye West and Rhymefest sit down together for the season opener of "Keeping Up With The Kardashian."
By Aron A.
- Original ContentLove And Hip Hop Atlanta: Season Premiere RecapWith the return of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" last night, we're kicking off weekly recaps of all the drama on the VH1 show. By Aida C.
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Month Has Finally Been Revealed"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 will be premiering in April 2019!By Alex Zidel
- Gaming"Fortnite" Season 6 Premiere Leads To Absurd Number Of Porn Searches"Fortnite" searches on PornHub grew enormously last week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Wasn't First Choice For "Saturday Night Live" Season PremiereThe producers were eyeing Ariana Grande to perform on the season premiere.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTinashe Stunned On "Dancing With The Stars," Posting Highest Score Of The NightTinashe wowed the judges in her "DWTS" debut.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Empire" Is A "Hip-Hop Game Of Thrones" According To Jussie SmollettJamal Lyon thinks this season is cutthroat. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 1 Is Both Surreal & SolemnThe first episode of Atlanta's Robbin' season, "Alligator Man" gives us an insight into both the solemnity and absurdity we have come to expect and love from the show. By Dhruva Balram
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Shares An Exclusive Clip From Season 2One more look into what the new season will offer.By Chantilly Post