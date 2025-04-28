Brittany Renner's Old Comments About Muslim Men Come Back To Bite Her Amid Kevin Gates Relationship

BY Zachary Horvath 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Brittany Renner has been stirring up a lot of debate surrounding her alleged relationship with Kevin Gates since the rumors started.

Brittany Renner has typically not been a social media figure who's viewed positively. Whether it be for her antics or comments online, most have a hard time siding with her. That's the case right now thanks to an old clip of hers that's causing her to face severe backlash.

Obtained by The Shade Room, it's a video that she uploaded this February regarding her stance on why she won't date men who practice Islam. Renner converted to the Middle Eastern religion sometime in August 2024. In the clip, she tells her followers that she's been avoiding dating (especially with fellow Muslims) due to their tendency to have multiple women.

"I didn’t come this far to be one of several, so let’s be very CRYSTAL clear on that," Renner began. She expounds, "You really start to see where people are leaking their energy and where they lack discipline. And there’s nothing more unattractive than someone who lacks discipline. I like my men disciplined and a little militant. So, when you don’t choose you, there could never be an US," she emphasized.

However, now that the entrepreneur and model is rumored to be dating Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates, she's being labeled a hypocrite. He's been practicing Islam for several years know with him reportedly starting to in 2016.

Read More: Jaguar Wright’s Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy

Are Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Together?

"She a content creator in a robe that’s it," one Shade Room commenter proposes. "Not a single person believed her. Including Brittany Renner," another adds. One more writes, "I don’t know who annoys me more. Her the performative Muslim or Chrisean and her performative Christianity. 😑"

Of course, others were pointing to the fact that Gates is a married man and has been for at least a decade. Sure, things have not been going as swimmingly as they used to. But at the end of the day, the internet still doesn't understand Brittany Renner's logic. "So Allah sent you Kevin Gates??? Girl. Ain’t no way she serious." Another goes, "Girl you’re dating Kevin… you’re not gonna be the only one ever 😂."

The speculating began with these two just about a month ago after a shocking appearance together on DDG's stream. From there, some other instanes suggesting they were an item began to surface such as them holding hands and attending a Lakers game together amid the MC's issues with LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

Read More: Inside The 2024 Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards: Recap

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kevin gates brittany renner Relationships Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner: A Look At How It All Began 24.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.6K
REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 Pop Culture Brittany Renner Confirms She's Been Sober & Abstinent Since Converting To Islam 5.7K