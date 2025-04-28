Brittany Renner's Old Comments About Muslim Men Come Back To Bite Her Amid Kevin Gates Relationship

Brittany Renner has typically not been a social media figure who's viewed positively. Whether it be for her antics or comments online, most have a hard time siding with her. That's the case right now thanks to an old clip of hers that's causing her to face severe backlash.

Obtained by The Shade Room, it's a video that she uploaded this February regarding her stance on why she won't date men who practice Islam. Renner converted to the Middle Eastern religion sometime in August 2024. In the clip, she tells her followers that she's been avoiding dating (especially with fellow Muslims) due to their tendency to have multiple women.

"I didn’t come this far to be one of several, so let’s be very CRYSTAL clear on that," Renner began. She expounds, "You really start to see where people are leaking their energy and where they lack discipline. And there’s nothing more unattractive than someone who lacks discipline. I like my men disciplined and a little militant. So, when you don’t choose you, there could never be an US," she emphasized.

However, now that the entrepreneur and model is rumored to be dating Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates, she's being labeled a hypocrite. He's been practicing Islam for several years know with him reportedly starting to in 2016.

Are Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Together?

"She a content creator in a robe that’s it," one Shade Room commenter proposes. "Not a single person believed her. Including Brittany Renner," another adds. One more writes, "I don’t know who annoys me more. Her the performative Muslim or Chrisean and her performative Christianity. 😑"

Of course, others were pointing to the fact that Gates is a married man and has been for at least a decade. Sure, things have not been going as swimmingly as they used to. But at the end of the day, the internet still doesn't understand Brittany Renner's logic. "So Allah sent you Kevin Gates??? Girl. Ain’t no way she serious." Another goes, "Girl you’re dating Kevin… you’re not gonna be the only one ever 😂."