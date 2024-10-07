Hip-Hop Pioneers Take Center Stage: Inside The 2024 Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards

It was an evening highlighted by legendary names.

The glitz and glam of Las Vegas met hip-hop’s golden era on October 5th at the ARIA Resort & Casino for the second annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards. This was a night when legends finally got their flowers. Cultural icons who have paved the way but often go underappreciated for their impact were honored. Hosted by Terry Crews, the event celebrated the pioneers who helped build the genre's foundation. The night culminated in an upscale evening that celebrated their artistry and lasting cultural contributions.

As attendees arrived, they were met with the energy that only a city like Las Vegas can provide. HotNewHipHop was in attendance to capture all of the moments. Many were dressed to the nines in glamorous, upscale attire. Glasses of champagne welcomed guests in the pre-reception area which also hosted a special exhibit that took attendees on a walk through hip-hop’s storied past. The room was lined with artifacts, such as an original 1988 issue of Word Up! magazine, cassette tapes of Nas’ iconic Illmatic, handwritten lyrics from "The World Is Yours," and old-school party flyers featuring people such as Grandmaster Caz and DJ Jazzy Jeff. These rare pieces of hip-hop history transported the guests back in time, reminding everyone of the movement’s origins.

Hip-Hop Artifacts Were Presented During The Pre-Reception

Credit Jerry Metellus

After about an hour of mingling and deep diving into hip-hop’s archives, guests were guided into a luxurious ballroom where they were seated at elegantly organized tables. Moreover, this set the stage for the night’s main event. The formal proceedings began with an introduction from tech mogul and hip-hop advocate Ben Horowitz, and his wife Felicia Horowitz. Both are co-founders of the Paid in Full Foundation, which hosts this annual gala. The opening remarks set a reflective and celebratory tone. "I am blown away by all of this beauty that I see in this room," Felicia Horowitz said.

The evening went on and guests were served dinner and treated to opening performances from Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Doug E. Fresh, as well as Samara Cyn. Then, discussions quickly turned into a living history lesson, as icons Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Caz, and Kool Moe Dee took the stage for an interview-style conversation. The trio shared their reflections on hip-hop's early days, their personal journeys, and how they’ve navigated the evolution of the genre.

Fireside Chat Hosted By Fab 5 Freddy With Kool Moe Dee And Grandmaster Caz

Credit: Jerry Metellus

Specifically, the discussion veered towards the climate of modern-day battle rap culture. In reference to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, Grandmaster Caz shared his thoughts and expressed how he feels battle rap is more personal than it used to be. “Drake he’s the biggest person out, he’s got a target on his back cause he's successful,” Caz said. “A battle rap back in the day wasn't like, me talking about you, your mother, this and that. It was you get on, do your thing … I get on, do my thing. And the crowd decides which one did the better thing.”

“Today, battling is more personal,” he continued. ”’You ain't s–t, you ain't this or that.’ We didn't have to say what you ain't. We just said what we are. And what we are is more powerful and speaks for itself.”

Moreover, Terry Crews brought his signature humor and energy to the event, keeping the crowd engaged with his lively hosting throughout the night. The crowd buzzed as the honorees of the night were announced: Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, and Kool Moe Dee—true legends who have each left impactful marks on the genre. Each of them received their awards and gave speeches. The atmosphere brimmed with respect and admiration for their tireless work in shaping hip-hop. The award, which includes a financial stipend, is aimed at empowering these pioneers to further their creative endeavors, ensuring that their legacies not only endure but continue to grow.

DJ Jazzy Jeff Performed A DJ Set At The Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards

Credit: Jerry Metellus

In a night filled with highlights, DJ Jazzy Jeff’s special performance was a standout moment. He treated the crowd to a DJ set, spinning classic tracks and igniting memories of block parties and basement jams. But the night didn’t end there. What was initially planned as a celebratory performance evolved into something even more special when Kool Moe Dee and Roxanne Shante joined in on an impromptu freestyle session. The spontaneity of the performance was a reminder of hip-hop’s live roots.

Roxanne Shante delivered a particularly empowering speech that left the crowd giving her a standing ovation. "The reason I wasn't every place else, with everyone else, was because I was supposed to be here tonight getting paid in full," Shante said during her acceptance speech.

Honorees Kool Moe Dee, Roxanne Shante, And Grandmaster Caz

Credit: Jerry Metellus

The Paid in Full Foundation’s mission to empower and honor hip-hop’s trailblazers came to life through the evening’s festivities. It was clear that this event was about more than just the accolades. Moreover, it was a call to action to acknowledge the past while investing in the future.