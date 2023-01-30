DJ Jazzy Jeff
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Will Smith Trying To Cut His Cast Off With Butter KnivesWill Smith welcomed DJ Jazzy Jeff on the first episode of his podcast, "Class of '88."By Cole Blake
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Slammed After Sharing Footage Of Tupac Rapping Will Smith SongTo promote her new memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith shared throwback footage of her and Tupac rapping along to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Parents Just Don't Understand."By Aron A.
- Original ContentDJ Jazzy Jeff Talks "Making Beats" Program, "Fresh Prince" Days, & Reminiscing With Will SmithHip Hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff is helping aspiring producers learn the game. He chatted with us about breaking Hip Hop's rules, admiring this generation of beatmakers, & being the same Jeff from Philly (who apparently makes great Kool-Aid!). By Erika Marie
- MusicPhilly Icon DJ Jazzy Jeff Chooses Between Lil Uzi Vert & Meek Mill's City AnthemsBetween Uzi's "Just Wanna Rock" and Meek's "Dreams and Nightmares," Hip Hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff makes his choice.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out "The Source" For Not Knowing He's A Real DJDJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with "The Source" on Twitter.By Cole Blake