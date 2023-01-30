DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.

“Wait DJ Jazzy Jeff is a real DJ? Lol thought [that] was just his title on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” a since-deleted tweet from The Source read.

OXON HILL, MD – JUNE 11: DJ Jazzy Jeff spins onstage during Célébrez En Rosé – Washington, D.C. at The Plateau at National Harbor on June 11, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Jazzy Jeff responded to the tweet: “Yup. I saw that. WORD.”

The Source later explained: “NAH: YOU KNOW BETTER !!! THAT WAS SOME HACK SHIT. YOU BEEN IN THE SOURCE MANY TIMES AS A DJ !!! YOU KNOW BETTER KING — THIS IS NOT HOW WE TALK AT @THESOURCE – NAH !!!”

“Apologies again,” they further wrote. “We are trying to get to the bottom of how that crazy post hit our page. We at @TheSource of course have history and know @djjazzyjeff215 well, send him DJ rmessages and just wrote a Happy Bday article and posted it. This was weird. Peace & Love!”

Eventually, the two sides made amends, with Jazzy Jeff writing, “All good. No love loss. Let’s keep it moving.”

As a DJ, Jazzy Jeff worked as a member of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince with Will Smith. They earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989 for “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” They won their second Grammy with the success of “Summertime” in 1992. He has also released tons of solo work over the years.

Check out DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Source’s tweets below.

