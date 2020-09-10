The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
- TV"Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Stars: Where Are They Now?Here’s what “The Fresh Prince” stars are up to 33 years after the show’s premiere.By Demi Phillips
- TVWill Smith Recalls "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Premiering 33 Years AgoThe acclaimed actor and musician shot up in the stratosphere of fame over three decades ago, and he's always grateful for the ride.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVEvery Original Series Cameo In 'Bel-Air'As the 2nd season of 'Bel-Air' debuts, here's a look back at noteworthy cameosBy Erin Haley
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out "The Source" For Not Knowing He's A Real DJDJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with "The Source" on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- TVWill Smith Skips On "Bel-Air" Event Amid Oscars DramaWill Smith didn't show up to a cast event for the "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- TV"Bel-Air's" Olly Sholotan Playfully Addresses Social Media Calling The Actor "Ugly"Olly Sholotan has been the subject of online ridicule ever since the "Bel-Air" premiere. By Marc Griffin
- TVFirst Teaser For Peacock's Reboot Of "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is HereWill Smith revisits the iconic theme song for the minute-long teaser for Peacock's "Bel-Air." By Aron A.
- TVWill Smith Recalls Cussing Out NBC Exec. During "Fresh Prince" DaysWill Smith recalls telling the executive to "SIT. THE. F*CK. DOWN" in his new memoir. By Aron A.
- TVAlfonso Ribeiro Says "Bel Air" Is Not A "Fresh Prince" Reboot: "A Totally Different Show"The "Bel Air" series is based off "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song, says Alfonso Ribeiro.By hnhh
- GramMo'Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry, Says He Promised Her A Public ApologyThe actress praised Will Smith for apologizing to Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv, and believes Perry should "follow suit."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith & Janet Hubert Air Out Differences For The First Time In 27 YearsFor the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special," Will caught up with the original "Aunt Viv" to talk about their decades-long tension.By Erika Marie
- TVYou Can Stay In "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Mansion For A Limited TimeYou won't get thrown out like Jazz if you book on Airbnb. By Dre D.
- TVWill Smith Reunites With "Fresh Prince" Cast To Officially Announce Reunion SpecialHe also acknowledged the late James Avery who portrayed the beloved character of Uncle Phil.By Erika Marie