Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Fresh Prince" Icon Worth?

Alfonso Ribeiro is best known as Carlton Banks on the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has built a substantial net worth of $4 million as of 2024, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth. His enduring presence in the entertainment industry, marked by his television roles, his dance skills, and his hosting abilities, have all contributed to his financial success and celebrity status.

From Child Star To Beloved TV Icon

Actors Alfonso Ribeiro and Ricky Schroder attend the 1984 Young Artists Awards on December 2, 1984 at Sheraton Premiere Hotel in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Born on September 21, 1971, in New York City, Alfonso Ribeiro began his career in entertainment as a child actor. He first gained attention on the PBS series Oye Willie at eight. This early start laid the foundation for his breakthrough role as Carlton Banks, where his comedic talent and the famous "Carlton Dance" would become cultural touchstones. His portrayal of the lovably square cousin to Will Smith's cool and streetwise character earned Ribeiro widespread acclaim, endearing him to a generation of viewers and significantly boosting his career trajectory.

Success As A Host & Reality TV Star

LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 07: Alfonso Ribeiro gives a thumbs up to photographers during the. 38th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race Press Day at the Toyota Grand Prix of. Long Beach on April 7, 2015, also in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Following his stint on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ribeiro successfully transitioned to hosting. This demonstrated his versatility and charm on shows like Catch 21 and America's Funniest Home Videos. His role as host of AFV beginning in 2015 brought him a new level of recognition and proved his staying power in the industry. Additionally, his victory on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 showcased his dance skills and rekindled public affection for him, further enhancing his profile and contributing to his financial well-being.

Current Endeavors & Continued Influence

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (L) and his Wife Angela Unkrich (R) attend. Hallmark's "Put In Into Words" campaign launch party at Lombardi House on July 30, 2018, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

More recently, Ribeiro has continued engaging with new and nostalgic audiences through various media appearances, including game shows and reality TV. His participation in reunion specials and continued endorsements also reflect his ability to remain relevant in the evolving entertainment landscape. His impact on pop culture, particularly through his iconic dance moves and charismatic hosting, underscores his continued appeal and helps maintain his financial success.