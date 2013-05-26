alfonso ribeiro
- Pop CultureAlfonso Ribeiro Is Fed Up Of Fans Asking Him To Do "The Carlton"Ribeiro finds it bizarre that fans would expect him to dance on command.By Alexander Cole
- TV"America’s Funniest Home Videos" Shares Tribute Video For Bob Saget"America’s Funniest Home Videos" has shared an emotional tribute for Bob Saget.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlfonso Ribeiro Says Black Community Won't Accept Him For Marrying White WomanAlfonso Ribeiro catches heat after claiming he isn't accepted by the Black community for marrying a white woman.By Cole Blake
- TVAlfonso Ribeiro Says "Bel Air" Is Not A "Fresh Prince" Reboot: "A Totally Different Show"The "Bel Air" series is based off "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song, says Alfonso Ribeiro.By hnhh
- TVWill Smith Praised By "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro: "That's Family"Will Smith's "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cousin Alfonso Ribeiro praised the actor for being a "beacon" for him.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Drops "Carlton Dance" Lawsuit Against "Fortnite"Carlton Banks is no longer going after "Fortnite" creators.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Blocked From Filing Copyright For "Carlton Dance" Amid Fortnite LawsuitThe Copyright Office denied Carlton the right to the Carlton dance.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Floss" And "Carlton" Emotes Pulled From "Forza Horizon 4" Amid Lawsuit FrenzyThe bud has been nipped.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Getting Sued Once Again, Now By Orange Shirt Kid's MomThe "great exercise move" is proving contentious.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Admitted He "Stole" The Carlton Dance In A 2012 InterviewAlfonso Ribeiro's old interview footage surfaces and could possibly jeopardize his lawsuit against Fortnite creators.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite Creators For Stealing "Carlton Dance": ReportAlfonso Ribeiro needs the Fortnite creators to cut the cheque.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Discusses Why He Believes A "Fresh Prince" Reboot Isn't A Terrific IdeaThe actor stopped by the Mario Lopez's radio show where he revealed that an integral part of the show would be missing if there were a reboot. By hnhh
- EntertainmentAlfonso Ribeiro Refutes Jada Pinkett Smith's Claim They Went On A DateSmith and Ribeiro shared a humorous exchange about an alleged date. By hnhh
- LifeAlfonso Ribeiro Posts "Fresh Prince" Cast Reunion Photo, Remembers Uncle PhilAlfonso Ribeiro got the gang back together.By hnhh
- NewsWill Smith Raps With Jaden & Reunites With Jazzy Jeff & Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) On The Graham Norton ShowFamily matters. By hnhh